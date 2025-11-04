Usha Vance Is Not a Victim. She’s a Villain
The second lady deserves to be held accountable for what she’s chosen to represent and the role she has willingly played in an admin whose values run counter to her very existence.
Following viral images of her husband embracing Erika Kirk, a speech in which JD said he hopes she converts to Christianity, and a spate of racist anti-Asian texts from Republican figures, second lady Usha Vance has found herself in the spotlight more than usual lately. Some see unfair attacks on a political spouse; others see a powerful figure avoiding accountability. Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna recently weighed in on the discourse, offering a note of restraint.
“She is an accomplished daughter of immigrants,” Khanna wrote on X. “No one has been harsher on J.D. Vance’s policy than I have. But his wife is an accomplished daughter of immigrants and they have young kids. Attack the policies. Leave his family out of it.”
It was a generous instinct – and it speaks to Khanna’s desire for civility. But it also entirely misses both the point and the moment we’re in.