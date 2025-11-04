JD and Usha Vance step off Air Force Two on Sept. 3, 2025. Photo by Alex Wroblewski-Pool/Getty Images

Following viral images of her husband embracing Erika Kirk, a speech in which JD said he hopes she converts to Christianity, and a spate of racist anti-Asian texts from Republican figures, second lady Usha Vance has found herself in the spotlight more than usual lately. Some see unfair attacks on a political spouse; others see a powerful figure avoiding accountability. Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna recently weighed in on the discourse, offering a note of restraint.

“She is an accomplished daughter of immigrants,” Khanna wrote on X. “No one has been harsher on J.D. Vance’s policy than I have. But his wife is an accomplished daughter of immigrants and they have young kids. Attack the policies. Leave his family out of it.”

It was a generous instinct – and it speaks to Khanna’s desire for civility. But it also entirely misses both the point and the moment we’re in.