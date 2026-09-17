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A stands for privacy's avatar
A stands for privacy
23m

In germany we know that the US is the biggest threat to the world 🤣. The US is far worse than Alqaida, its a fact.

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Glenn Auve's avatar
Glenn Auve
20m

Everyone should read Gangsters of Capitalism

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