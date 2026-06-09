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James Grand's avatar
James Grand
1h

I subscribed without a second thought. Really looking forward to the same moral commitment and acerbic observation coming to the UK. Please stay true to yourselves. More media flab I can live without.

Don’t let us down.

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Dietrich1924's avatar
Dietrich1924
4m

Brilliant news… particularly happy about Sangita being part of this … sorely missed after having been egregiously disappeared from LBC!!

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