If you’ve been waiting for a good-faith, wide-ranging, substantive, lengthy debate between Mehdi and the right on hot-button issues like Israel, Iran and immigration, well… the wait is over.

It was two against one as Zeteo’s editor-in-chief appeared on the popular UK politics podcast ‘Triggernometry,’ to take on right-wing hosts Konstantin Kisin and Francis Foster.

Mehdi, as ever, didn’t hold back as the three of them discussed and debated:

How this Iran war began ( “There’s a history of Israel bombing [Iran] every time we’re close to a deal” )

The role of AIPAC ( “There is an Israel lobby that has massive, oversized influence on American politics” )

The left’s response to rising immigration ( “You triggered me with ‘open borders’” )

Which Democratic candidates may have a chance of winning in 2028 (“Do I wish there was a more dynamic Democrat? Yes.”)

You can watch the full hour-plus debate above, which was filmed in Washington DC just over a week ago.

Do please support the important and independent journalism we do here at Zeteo by becoming a paid subscriber today, and/or by donating to Zeteo here.

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If you are already a paid subscriber, first, thank you!, and second, do please feel free to give your feedback on the debate and especially on Mehdi’s performance in the comments below.

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