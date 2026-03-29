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Sarah's avatar
Sarah
1h

Always encouraging to see opposing views can be articulated respectfully. Kudos to Trigonometry & Mehdi for the endeavour.

The youtube’s comment section however, just proves that some people will refuse to listen & prefer continue living in a bubble.

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Lianne Doherty's avatar
Lianne Doherty
34m

I REALLY wanted to watch this but I have a hard time watching Mehdi tear these idiots apart! I mean, I love it, but it is tough to watch. Mehdi, the Journalistic Annilihater1💙😁💃💥💥💥

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