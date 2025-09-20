Zeteo

Why Are Right-Wing Comedians 'Deafeningly Silent' on Jimmy Kimmel?

Watch Francesca Fiorentini break down how ABC’s cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel Live is more about the bottom line for media conglomerates than 'cancel culture'.
Team Zeteo
and
Francesca Fiorentini
Sep 20, 2025
“Cancel culture isn't coming for you, the merging of corporate and state power is.”

Watch Zeteo contributor Francesca Fiorentini point out the hypocrisy of right-wing comedians cozying up to Trump and shed light on the real reason ABC complied with the FCC commissioner’s veiled threats.

