Why Are Right-Wing Comedians 'Deafeningly Silent' on Jimmy Kimmel?

“Cancel culture isn't coming for you, the merging of corporate and state power is.”
Watch Zeteo contributor Francesca Fiorentini point out the hypocrisy of right-wing comedians cozying up to Trump and shed light on the real reason ABC complied with the FCC commissioner’s veiled threats.
Check out more from Zeteo:
Trump FCC Chair Who Demanded Jimmy Kimmel Suspension Once Slammed Censoring ‘Late-Night Comedians’
·
The New McCarthyism: UC Berkeley Just Handed Over the Names of 160 Students and Faculty to the Trump Admin
·