‘History Will Judge Us’: Squad Member Summer Lee Slams Her Party for Refusing to Call Out Genocide

This past week, Democratic leadership was called into question once again, after House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries failed to meet the moment and evaded questions about the seriousness of Democrats being handcuffed and detained by the Trump administration. In addition, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tried to make himself appear even more right-wing than Trump on the Middle East, after posting a video saying that President Donald Trump needs to be tougher on Iran, despite Trump already threatening to bomb the country.

In this interview, Mehdi challenges Democratic Congresswoman and ‘Squad’ Member Summer Lee on her party’s dismal polling, with Lee telling Mehdi that her party is, “still waking up late.”

“I think we have to stop doing this thing where we pretend that there's still goodness or something worth protecting over on the Republican side of the aisle. I think that we are so busy thinking and living in this nostalgia for a bipartisanship, for a civility that just does not exist anymore,” Lee says to Mehdi.

When asked specifically about Schumer’s Middle East policy, Lee told Mehdi that Schumer, “does not speak for the majority of Americans… especially when it comes to Palestine.”

“So many people have looked at that and rightfully called it what it is, are recognizing that this is a genocide, that this is forced famine… And the average American does not want this to happen. We don't want bombs to continue,” Lee tells Mehdi.

Lee takes her criticism further, and calls out her party for continuing to support Israel’s war on Gaza.

“I don't believe that we should put a hierarchy on life. To say that feels like a basic democratic value... And I think that it's really discouraging, it's infuriating, and quite frankly, quite unacceptable that we would still take that line,” Lee says to Mehdi.

Paid subscribers can watch the full interview to hear the two discuss Trump’s so-called ‘Big Beautiful Bill,’ Democrats’ economic message, and the White Afrikaners “refugee” program.

Free subscribers can watch the first 5-minutes of the interview. Do consider becoming a paid subscriber and never hitting another paywall again!

Share

You may have missed these other Zeteo stories: