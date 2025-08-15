Democratic Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts called Israel’s war on Gaza a genocide Thursday night, making her the highest-ranking House Democratic official to do so.

“[W]e have to continue to have an open heart about how we do this, how we do it effectively, and how we take action in time to make a difference. Whether that is stopping the starvation, and genocide, and destruction of Gaza, or whether that means we are working together to stop the redistricting that is going on, taking away the vote from people in order to retain power. And it’s exhausting to do all of it, but we have to…” Clark said at an event hosted by the Quaker organization Friends Committee on National Legislation.

Up to this point, Clark has largely aligned with the rest of Democratic leadership on Israel’s war – expressing concern for civilian harm, advocating for an “end to the hostilities” (and, eventually calling for a ceasefire), and criticizing the Benjamin Netanyahu government. But she has fallen short of advocating for conditioning or ending aid to Israel, or supporting resolutions like Rep. Delia Ramirez’s “Block the Bombs” Act.

AIPAC features Clark on their website alongside the five other top Republicans and Democrats in the House, with the caption: “We stand with those who stand with Israel.”

Clark’s comments that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza only underscore how far the Democratic Party is being pressured by the public to move from its previous friendly conventions with Israeli leadership.

The offices of other members of Democratic leadership – Leader Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), and Reps. Pete Aguilar (Calif.), Ted Lieu (Calif.), and Joe Neguse (Colo.) – did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Here are the now 15 members of Congress calling Israel’s genocide a genocide:

See the list of others, including experts, countries, and human rights groups, who have called Israel’s genocide a ‘genocide’ here.

