Donald Trump smiles at a rally at on Nov. 1, 2026 in Dubuque, Iowa. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.

Within the incoming Democratic majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, lawmakers are hotly debating a potentially massive, Donald Trump-shaped hole in the middle of one of their Day 1 congressional priorities following the GOP’s 2026 “bloodbath.”

Knowledgeable sources, including elected Dems and senior staffers on Capitol Hill, tell Zeteo that as Democratic lawmakers and their aides prepare to introduce comprehensive federal legislation banning stock trading by members of Congress, Supreme Court justices, senior administration officials, spouses, and others, divisions have already opened up in the caucus over one key detail of how they write the bill. The question being: Should we even include the president of the United States?

On Day 1 of the new Congress, Democrats can make a House rule banning congressional stock trading; liberals campaigned on doing this during the midterm elections, as these trades are – for good reason – widely viewed as a form of elite corruption with obvious potential for insider trading. But that rule wouldn’t be a law, and various legislators and nonprofit groups are pushing to pass new legislation to stop government personnel and elected officials from directly profiting off of companies for which U.S. policy decisions could easily sink or boost their stocks.

But as Democratic lawmakers will flatly tell you: There is no way on Earth that President Trump – who has traded more securities, since he reclaimed office, than every member of Congress combined, and whose family business empire is making a gargantuan fortune – will sign a ban that applies to him and his office.

As Democratic congresspeople consider a stock-trading ban next year, they have broken off primarily into three categories.