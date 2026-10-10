A child holds a sign during a mass funeral in Gaza City's Zeitoun neighborhood on Sept. 6, 2026. Photo by Mohammed Al Qumsan/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

The word “ceasefire” has lost all meaning.

One year ago, Israel and Hamas agreed to a supposed truce, only for Israel to almost instantly and repeatedly violate it with impunity.

It seems to Israel, “ceasefire” means killing children, firing on breastfeeding mothers, and blocking the entrance of meaningful amounts of aid or any reconstruction materials. To Israel, “ceasefire” means killing journalists, denying children the simple pleasure of flying kites, and striking funeral processions. To Israel, “ceasefire” means killing more than 1,480 Palestinians in one year.

Palestinians cannot mark one year since the so-called “ceasefire” took effect – because there has been no real ceasefire at all.

Just this week in Gaza, Israel killed over a dozen Palestinians, including children, and issued new forced displacement orders across the Strip. In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces and settlers attacked Palestinians trying to harvest their olives, and Israel’s extremist national security minister posted another sick video.

Here’s more on those stories and others from another deadly and troubling week in Palestine:

Saturday, Oct. 3 – Pope Mourns Israeli Attack on Christian Community in Gaza