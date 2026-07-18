A young Palestinian boy lies injured at Al-Awda Hospital following an Israeli strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza on July 17, 2026. Photo by Eyad Baba/AFP via Getty Images

Palestinians must live their lives on repeat. Israeli strikes – day and night, targeting hospitals, police, and children. Kids lose one parent and then another. Parents cry over the body of a son, and then a daughter. Homes are demolished. Israeli settlers attack Palestinians on their own land – over and over again.

It’s a never-ending cycle – one caught on video, shared online, yet allowed to continue, a cycle that only gets worse.

A U.S. politician experienced only a small sliver of the kind of violence Palestinians endure every day, only to find himself on the receiving end of the relentless hasbara industry this week. At the same time, more children were killed, a Palestinian family had 30 minutes to collect as many of their belongings as possible before their home was demolished, and Israel targeted a funeral in Gaza.

Here’s more on all of that and much more, as it was another troubling week in Palestine: