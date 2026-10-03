Satellite imagery from Google Maps, updated in June 2026, shows the sheer destruction of Gaza after nearly three years of genocide. Photo via Google Maps

Three years of genocide.

Those four words – and the reality they represent – are hard to comprehend.

Of course, we know Israel acts with impunity and the unconditional support of the U.S. and so many Western powers, but how can the world allow a livestreamed genocide to happen – much less enter its fourth year?

Just in Gaza this week, the official death toll reached another grim milestone, as Israeli strikes killed several, including another journalist. Israel’s genocidal actions are not limited to Gaza: Israel’s extremist national security minister threatened to execute a Palestinian prisoner, Israeli settlers carried out more pogroms in the occupied West Bank, and hundreds of Israelis stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

For the next week, Zeteo will publish several essays and interviews as part of our coverage marking three years since the horror of Oct. 7 and the genocide that followed. If you’re not already, consider becoming a paid subscriber to access it all without a paywall.

Now, here’s more on what happened just this week in Palestine:

Saturday, Sept. 26 – Official Death Toll in Gaza Surpasses 74,000

The official death toll in Gaza from Israel’s genocide topped 74,000, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said. The death toll is likely much, much higher as thousands of bodies remain under the rubble.

The death toll includes more than 1,400 who have been killed since the so-called “ceasefire” last October.

Sunday, Sept. 27 – Ben-Gvir Threatens Palestinian Prisoner With Death in Video