Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Dec. 28, 2025. Photo by Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images.

Over the long Christmas break, the president of the United States may have leaked classified information about a secret military operation targeting Venezuela, and did so while calling in to a New York radio show – hosted by a ‘Marty Supreme’ cast member – to brag about his accomplishments and complain about “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

In a second Donald Trump presidency bursting with constant scandal, corrupt ineptitude, and cartoonish authoritarianism, this was possibly one of its most grotesquely Coen brothers-style moments in an administration overflowing with them.

Zeteo spent the holiday weekend trying to figure out what the hell is going on. What we found out, including from senior US government sources, provided disturbingly little clarity and raised even more questions than they answered.