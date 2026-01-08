A woman holds a sign reading "ICE kills" while standing in the street where Renee Nicole Good was killed on Jan. 8, 2026. Photo by Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images.

Donald Trump and his administration have always known the time would come that they would have to protect one of their Immigration and Customs Enforcement goons – particularly if an agent killed an American citizen during one of their many ramped-up, hyper-militarized invasions in Democratic-led cities across the United States.

That time may have arrived, after one of Trump’s ICE agents murdered a 37-year-old mother in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday. Video of the incident indicates she was attempting to drive away from agents and posed no obvious threat to them when one ICE agent began shooting. Minnesota officials have demanded a thorough investigation into the slaying, and the Trump administration is already blocking state investigators from participating in a federal probe into the slaying, claiming they have no jurisdiction.

According to two administration officials and another source familiar with the matter, Team Trump – including the president’s chief policy architect, Stephen Miller – gamed out since early last year what to do if Democrats, or state or local prosecutors, ever moved to arrest or prosecute any ICE officers or other federal immigration personnel accused of crimes, even murder.

As one senior Trump administration official describes it, the mandate was clear: Don’t give an inch, and protect the accused agents “no matter what.”