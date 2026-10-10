People protest where a man was allegedly shot by an ICE officer on Oct. 8, 2026, in New York City. Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images

The countdown is officially underway. We’re now just 25 days away from the U.S. midterm elections, which will be a test for a democracy that has been undermined, battered, and beaten since Donald Trump retook the White House less than two years ago.

This week in democracy saw revelations of more possible corruption, another ICE shooting, and racism at its purest form. Here’s just a taste of how Trump and his cronies harmed democracy, undermined the Constitution, and hurt Americans and societies worldwide over the last seven days:

Saturday, Oct. 3 – Talks to End War in Ukraine Include Oil Deal Tied to Trump Envoys

The New York Times reported that a multibillion-dollar oil deal has been discussed as part of the Trump administration’s negotiations with Russia to end its war in Ukraine.

The deal, which would cover oil fields, refineries, and gas stations owned by one of Russia’s biggest energy companies, is being sought by an arm of the U.S. government, a U.S. investor who donated $2 million to Trump-related causes, and two Middle Eastern investor groups with ties to Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner – the two main U.S. negotiators to end the war in Ukraine.

Sunday, Oct. 4 – On Her Last Day at DHS, Kristi Noem Secured Deal With Political Donor

The Times also reported that on Kristi Noem’s last day as Homeland Security secretary, the agency signed a multi-million-dollar agreement to buy five airplanes from a company whose owner had been one of Noem’s political donors. In a statement, Noem said “the purchase of these planes was not completed” during her tenure, but didn’t answer specific questions about the agreement.

The agreement, which saw the planes purchased at a substantial markup, came after the company’s chairman, William Walters, donated $10,000 to Noem’s PAC in 2024. During her time as Homeland Security secretary, the agency gave more than $900 million in contracts to companies led by Walters.

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Monday, Oct. 5 – Trump Says He’ll Pay for Ads Himself, But Won’t Commit To Reimbursing Taxpayers

On Truth Social, Trump said he would pay for his campaign-style TV ads himself, “and with money I raised for MAGA, INC,” a pro-Trump super PAC.

Democrats, legal experts, and even some Trump officials have labeled the ads illegal, with some saying they could be an impeachable offense.

A day after Trump’s post, the White House said the super PAC isn’t planning to reimburse taxpayers for over $10 million the government had already spent on the ads, and Trump himself refused to commit to pay back the funds himself.

Tuesday, Oct. 6 – Whistleblower Reveals Trump Wanted Protesters Investigated By FBI

NBC News reported that the Trump administration ordered the FBI to investigate protesters engaging in anti-ICE demonstrations in Los Angeles last year, according to a whistleblower report from a former agency employee.

The complaint alleged that the investigations violated protesters' First Amendment rights to free speech and peaceful assembly and also went against FBI policy. While the whistleblower said there wasn’t sufficient evidence to justify the probe, she was told by a colleague that “the president wants this investigation.”

Wednesday, Oct. 7 – ICE Reviewed Voter Records, Targeted Nonprofits

Democracy Docket reported that ICE obtained the voting records of tens of millions of U.S. citizens. The agency also investigated hundreds of nonprofit organizations across the country last year that help people register to vote, and considered deploying undercover agents as part of its probe.

The effort targeted nonprofits in Ohio, New Jersey, D.C., Minnesota, and Pennsylvania, including the latter’s state branch of the Council on American-Islamic Relations – the country’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization.

Thursday, Oct. 8 – ICE Shoots Man in New York

In New York City, an ICE agent posing as a construction worker shot 28-year-old Oscar Belgal in the neck after firing seven rounds into his vehicle, while a 5-year-old was in the backseat. Wired later reported that the agent who shot Belgal has repeatedly been accused of unlawful arrests and excessive force, including tackling a pregnant woman to the ground, during arrests in New York and Minneapolis.

Meanwhile, Trump went on his latest racist tirade on Truth Social, disgustingly claiming that Somali immigrants have “taken over” Minnesota and urging residents to “fight back.” (Read more about Trump’s efforts to start a race war to win the midterms in Zeteo’s ‘First Draft.’)

Friday, Oct. 9 – Trump Renews Push to Fire Lisa Cook

Trump signed a presidential memo establishing a panel to investigate Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook over unproven allegations of mortgage fraud she has steadfastly denied. The panel will ultimately report to Trump on whether there is “cause” for her removal.

The latest push to fire Cook follows a Supreme Court ruling in June allowing her to continue in her position. The ruling, however, didn’t prevent Trump from attempting to remove Cook from her post again.

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Did you miss previous weeks of ‘This Week in Democracy’? Catch up here. And check out more of Zeteo’s reporting from this week below: