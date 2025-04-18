The Right’s ‘Free Speech Hypocrisy’

Every week, it seems like Trump signs new executive orders to tighten his chokehold on Americans’ rights and freedoms – except for his billionaire friends, of course.

But the fight doesn’t end when Trump signs the piece of paper. Rather, it’s just the beginning as ordinary people and grassroots organizations take Trump’s draconian policies to court.

One of those organizations pushing back against Trump is the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, better known as FIRE, which is centered around defending and promoting free speech for all Americans.

Executive Vice President of FIRE, Nico Perrino, tells Mehdi that despite defending free speech for Republicans and Democrats alike, “most people are free speech hypocrites.”

While many conservatives claim to support free speech, Perrino points out, “We always recognize that they could switch tomorrow… we know that any time the shoe is on the other foot that free speech defenders tend to stay quiet.”

As the Trump administration doubles down on deporting college students without due process, Perrino argues, “That’s completely contrary to all American traditions, and even targeting visa holders and lawful permanent residents with Green Cards for their protected speech is totally contrary to the American principles.”

He adds, “The government needs to show its work… you still need to have due process to be able to adjudicate what it means to be seriously adverse to American foreign policy interests. And we’re not having any of that at the moment.”

Despite criticizing the left for free speech restrictions in the past, Perrino concedes to Mehdi that “what we're seeing right now in scope, scale, and severity [from the right] is worse.”

If you’re a paid subscriber, you can watch the full interview above to hear Perrino’s reaction to media organizations bending the knee to Trump, as well as his description of Elon Musk as a “false prophet” of free speech.

Free subscribers can watch a two-minute preview. Consider becoming a paid subscriber today to watch the full interview.

You can follow Nico Perrino here: https://substack.com/@nicoperrino

