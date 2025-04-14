Dear Subscribers,

As we get closer to our 1-year anniversary on April 15th (!), we wanted to share some exciting news about Zeteo’s continued expansion – an expansion YOU have made possible. We’ve added some really smart, really important voices to our roster of contributors. These are voices who are well-deserving of a large platform, and Zeteo is honored to be that platform. So don’t miss any of their work!

For those of you who are free subscribers, thank you for joining this media movement we’re building. If you believe in the work we’re doing as a truly independent media outlet and the ways that we are expanding, consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Every contribution, small or large, goes a long way in helping us continue to grow this platform and bring you honest, critical, and accountability-driven journalism.

JASON STANLEY

New column: Fascism Watch

Jason is an award-winning author and currently a professor of philosophy at Yale. An expert in authoritarian governments, Jason recently decided to move to Canada, calling the Trump administration ​“a fascist regime​.” He will begin teaching at the University of Toronto​ in the fall. Jason is the author of several books, including the New York Times bestseller How Fascism Works: The Politics of Us and Them and Erasing History: How Fascists Rewrite the Past to Control the Future.

In his new Zeteo column, Fascism Watch, Jason will write about the growth of authoritarianism under Trump and the threats of fascism around the world. Stay tuned for his new column, coming soon! For now, check out Jason’s piece from last year, Political Violence Makes The Task Of Stopping Trump And Fascism Much Harder.

ANNIE WU

New column: Ratioed

In her upcoming bi-monthly column for Zeteo, Annie Wu Henry—a trailblazing digital strategist and creative director—dissects the rapidly evolving intersection of digital strategy, culture, and politics. As the right successfully leverages platforms, influencers, and digital ecosystems to shape political discourse, Henry brings sharp analysis and insider expertise to unpack where the left and progressives are falling behind, what’s at stake, and how they can fight back—not just for virality, but for real political power. She breaks down the strategies and tactics that can shift public perception, mobilize key demographics, and drive real electoral and policy wins.

Ratioed will be your insider’s guide to reclaiming digital dominance—dissecting political strategy, media shifts, and online influence to win back the culture war and turn attention into real political power. Coming soon!

DANIEL LEVY

New column: Undiplomatic

Daniel is ​a renowned British-Israeli analyst, president of the U.S./Middle East Project, and a former Israeli peace negotiator under Yitzhak Rabin and Ehud Barak. ​More recently, he’s become a passionate critic of the Israeli government and the Zionist project. Daniel’s eye-opening testimony to the UN Security Council about Israel’s occupation, war in Gaza, and Palestinian rights has gone viral.

Drawing on his own experience, Daniel will give Zeteo readers important context and insight into the Netanyahu government’s actions in Israel-Palestine, and provide a better understanding of how the wider geopolitical situation affects what is happening on the ground. Read his first Zeteo column,​ I Negotiated for Israeli Prime Ministers. Netanyahu Is Lying, where he unpacks Israel’s move to rip up the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

KIM WEHLE

New column: Constitution in Crisis

Kim, Zeteo’s new legal contributor, is a professor of constitutional law and an acclaimed author. She teaches at Leiden University, The Netherlands, where she is also a Fulbright Scholar. Kim has authored several books including, How to Read the Constitution – and Why and What You Need to Know About Voting – and Why.

Kim has already written a few essays for Zeteo, including one about why the US is already in a constitutional crisis. In her column, “Constitution in Crisis,” Kim will continue to break down the Trump administration’s efforts that undermine and violate the US Constitution, how some courts are fighting back, and what this moment means for American legal principles and the rule of law.

CORI BUSH AND JAMAAL BOWMAN

New show: Bowman and Bush

Both Cori and Jamaal are former members of Congress who lost their races last year in highly contentious elections where AIPAC and other anti-progressive, pro-Israel lobbying groups spent millions in campaigns against them. In fact, their races became the first and second most expensive primary races in US history! That tells you how much people in power and the groups against them wanted the two to be silenced. But they aren’t going to be…

In their new show for Zeteo on YouTube, Cori and Jamaal pull back the curtain on the US Congress. They open up about what happens behind the scenes, why popular bills don’t get passed and bad ones do, why the government seems like it’s not working for you, and all the corruption and lobbying that’s tainting our politics. They don’t hold back. Have you seen Episode 1? On AIPAC and special interest groups? We guarantee you’ve never heard such a candid ‘behind-the-scenes’ conversation.

WATCH Episode 1 on YouTube: Bowman and Bush discuss AIPAC and other special interest groups in the most bold and honest conversation you’ve ever heard on this topic. They also tell revealing stories from behind the scenes in Congress that they’ve never shared publicly!

Donate

Thank you for your continued support this past year!