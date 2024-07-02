The Missing Beheaded Babies - Mehdi & Bassem Debunk Oct. 7 Lies

On this week’s bonus episode of ‘We’re Not Kidding,’ Bassem Youssef joins Mehdi for an honest and critical conversation about Oct. 7, and the avalanche of Israeli propaganda and lies that followed Hamas’ deadly attack.

Bassem and Mehdi discuss and debunk a number of lies and distortions about the events on the day, from Israel’s controversial “Hannibal directive,” which led to the Israeli military killing a number of its own citizens, to the the now infamous “40 beheaded babies” and “babies in ovens” falsehoods that began to surface only days after the attack.

Bassem and Mehdi are also joined by NYU journalism professor and war correspondent Azadeh Moaveni, whose recent reporting went into detail about how sexual violence and claims of mass rape have been weaponized by supporters of Israel over the past eight months, and how the New York Times in particular misreported this incendiary story.

Paid subscribers can watch the full episode above.

Free subscribers can only watch the first 10 minutes as a preview. (So hurry up and upgrade!)

You can also subscribe and listen to ‘We’re Not Kidding’ wherever you listen to podcasts:

Spotify:

Apple:

This episode includes discussions on sexual violence, the specifics of which may be disturbing or traumatizing for some viewers and listeners. Below is a list of resources for survivors of sexual violence.

RESOURCES: