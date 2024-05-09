Palestinian-Lebanese-American comedian, Sammy Obeid, who rose to fame because of his viral jokes on Palestine and his Netflix show 100 Humans, joins Mehdi to guest host the second episode of ‘We’re Not Kidding.’ They dive into the student protests, DNA tests, pushing back against misinformation with comedy, the power of slogans, and doing 1001 nights of stand-up.

‘We’re Not Kidding’ will release episodes twice a month, with Mehdi, Bassem and a cast of rotating guest co-hosts from the worlds of comedy, entertainment, and the media. Funny people talking about serious topics.

Watch the second episode with Sammy Obeid above! (And for paid subscribers, let us know what you think in the comments – and who we should try to bring on next.)

You can also subscribe and listen to 'We're Not Kidding' wherever you listen to podcasts:

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

The full video of episode 2 will be available on YouTube and Spotify on May 14. And the next episode of ‘We’re Not Kidding’ with Bassem will come out on Substack on May 23.

