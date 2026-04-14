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James Dunne's avatar
James Dunne
2h

It’s not the Iran war, it’s the illegal unprovoked US-Israeli war against Iran

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Protect the Vote's avatar
Protect the Vote
2h

What’s Wrong With The American Electorate?

Finally someone is willing to say the quiet part out loud In an interview(https://bit.ly/41rrNPb )with Greg Sargent over at the New Republic political theorist Alan Elrod makes the point that an electorate that votes an immoral cretin like Cheeto twice into office has something seriously wrong with it

As Elrod points out, "No morally healthy country would put this man in power twice," adding, "We have become a morally insane, civically disordered, and self-regardingly decadent country."

Yes, it’s hard to be introspective Hungary found this out with Orban and shows that democratic countries can right themselves Interviews with on the street Hungarians several months ago in one MSNOW segment showed the resolve to right the ship of state after having been oppressed for 16y In those interviews those interviewed spoke to Americans directly saying, “don’t make the same mistake we made”

So Hungary is leading the way to show America how to end strongman autocracy….how and what it will be done to “redemocratize” the US, as Maddow relates, after Cheeto and his Nazi Republicans are thrown out of office and never to return again These efforts to right the ship will have to be concerted and well planned and thought out in order to correct the autocratic damage that has been done

But yet here we are Some of the electorate believed absent mindedly all the Cheeto campaign lies but there is always another day and come November it’ll be a new dawn and a new day

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