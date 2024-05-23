Playback speed
Share post
Share post at current time
Red Cows and Religious Extremists, with Bassem & Mehdi

Episode 3 on the war in Gaza, the end of the world, and being plant-based.
Team Zeteo
May 23, 2024
11
Transcript

Bassem Youssef is back with Mehdi to co-host the third episode of ‘We’re Not Kidding.’ They talk about the religious extremists, from the illegal settlements in the West Bank to the hallways of the U.S. Congress, who are trying to bring about the end of times - as well as a bunch of red cows that wield a lot of spiritual power. And they disagree on a few things too. 

‘We’re Not Kidding’ releases new episodes twice a month, with Mehdi, Bassem and a cast of rotating guest co-hosts from the worlds of comedy, entertainment, and the media. Funny people talking about serious topics. 

Watch the third episode with Bassem Youssef above! (And for paid subscribers, let us know what you think in the comments – and who we should try to bring on next.)

11 Comments
Zeteo
We’re Not Kidding with Mehdi & Friends
We’re Not Kidding is a show where funny people talk about serious things, hosted by Zeteo founder and CEO Mehdi Hasan and regularly featuring internationally acclaimed comedian Bassem Youssef. Each episode, Mehdi is joined by a renowned guest host for a sometimes lighthearted, sometimes vulnerable conversation about topics they can't discuss anywhere else.
Appears in episode
Team Zeteo
