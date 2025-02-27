Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
2
9

Politics, Sport, and Free Speech Hypocrisy, with Jemele Hill

Mehdi and award-winning journalist Jemele discuss their respective fights with the White House, as well as Trump’s weaponization of sport, in front of a live audience.
Mehdi Hasan
and
Team Zeteo
Feb 27, 2025
∙ Paid
2
9
Share

Live from New York — it’s ‘We’re Not Kidding’! This past week, Mehdi traveled to the ‘On Air Fest’ in Brooklyn for a very special LIVE taping of ‘WNK’ with award-winning sports journalist and broadcaster Jemele Hill. You may remember Jemele from the first Trump administration, when political ‘nepo baby’ and then-White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called for ESPN to fire Jemele for calling Donald Trump a white supremacist.

“The whole point of journalism is about telling the truth. If you can't call a thing a thing, why are you a journalist?” Jemele says to Mehdi. “You have a lot of people who will say, ‘Oh, I'm just being objective.’ No, your job is to be fair. There's no two sides to racism. There's no two sides to white supremacy. Either it's white supremacy or it's not.”

In this wide-ranging conversation, Mehdi and Jemele discuss Trump and Elon Musk’s recent attacks on the press and the dangerous behavior of some mainstream journalists who value access over solidarity. They also dig into the crucial intersection of sports and politics, including Trump’s historic Super Bowl appearance, the capitulation of (some) professional sports leagues, the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2028 Summer Olympics, and whether the NFL is responsible for Trump running for president. “To be honest, I sort of blame the NFL because we have to deal with Trump in this capacity,” Jemele says. Intriguing, right?

Jemele also has some advice for the Democrats and she’s only half-joking: “Democrats worry too much about the people hating outside the club. That's the whole problem, right? They’re worried about everybody hating from the general admission line.”

Free subscribers get a 10-minute preview of the video above while Zeteo’s paid subscribers can watch it in full. As always, you can also listen wherever you get your podcasts.

You can also subscribe and listen to ‘We’re Not Kidding’ wherever you listen to podcasts:

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

This post is for paid subscribers

Zeteo
We’re Not Kidding with Mehdi & Friends
We’re Not Kidding is a show where funny people talk about serious things, hosted by Zeteo founder and CEO Mehdi Hasan and regularly featuring internationally acclaimed comedian Bassem Youssef. Each episode, Mehdi is joined by a renowned guest host for a sometimes lighthearted, sometimes vulnerable conversation about topics they can't discuss anywhere else.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Mehdi Hasan
Team Zeteo
Recent Episodes
Is Trump 'Daddy'? – with Bassem Youssef
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
Taking On the Tech Oligarchs, with Taylor Lorenz
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
"Holy Sh*t, We're Being Lied To": Huda Kattan, CEO of Huda Beauty, Speaks Out
  Team Zeteo and Mehdi Hasan
The One Where Hasan Minhaj Meets Mehdi Hasan
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
Democrats Need To Get A Spine - Amanda Seales & Francesca Fiorentini on Harris’ Loss, Joe Rogan, and Trump 2.0
  Mehdi Hasan
‘Election Anxiety’ and Fears of a ‘Civil War’, with Nick Offerman
  Mehdi Hasan
Bassem Youssef, Unlike You’ve Ever Seen Him, on Hope, Despair, and A Year of Genocide
  Mehdi Hasan