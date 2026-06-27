Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Raghad Ashour , who was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza on June 22, 2026. Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters

On Tuesday, a UN commission inquiry confirmed what we already knew: Israel is deliberately killing and abusing Palestinian children in its genocide in Gaza.

Not even 24 hours later, Israel killed another child. His name was Ahmed Mohsen al-Raqab.

Ahmed wasn’t the only person Israel killed this week. Raghad Ashour was a high school student. Israel reportedly killed her in a double-tap strike as she walked to take an exam. Maysara Al-Khawaja was a paramedic, killed in another strike in Gaza. And Ahmed Weshah was an Al Jazeera photographer – the 12th Al Jazeera journalist killed by Israel since October 2023. Where is the outrage?

Where, too, is the outrage over the obvious abuse journalist Mujahid Bani Mufleh suffered while in Israeli custody? It’s difficult to look at the side-by-side photos of Mufleh from before and after his abduction by Israeli forces. But looking at the photos, knowing the names of the people killed, reading the devastating reports, is our obligation – to not only know what Israel continues to do, but to not normalize the killing and abuse.

Here’s more on their stories, and others, from another troubling week in Palestine:

Saturday, June 20 – Israel Kills Al Jazeera Journalist in Gaza

Israel killed Al Jazeera cameraman Ahmed Wishah in a strike on a house in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza. He’s the 12th Al Jazeera journalist killed since October 2023, and one of at least 260 Palestinian journalists Israel has killed during its genocide in Gaza.

His killing came just weeks after Israel killed his brother, Mohammed, who also worked for Al Jazeera.