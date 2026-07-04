A man carries the body of 1-year-old Siwar, who was killed along with her 23-year-old mother Diana Abu Daraz in Gaza on June 29, 2026. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images

1,000 days. This week marked 1,000 days since Israel’s genocide of Gaza began. 1,000 days of near-daily bombings. 1,000 days of forced displacement, starvation, and a lack of adequate medical care. 1,000 days of the world largely ignoring a genocide broadcast live on our screens, of babies with parts of their skulls blown off, of Israeli soldiers gleefully showing evidence of their war crimes, of people being burned alive, or raped, or tortured.

The truth is, however, the Nakba, the dehumanization have gone on for much longer than 1,000 days. And will likely continue for many more, so long as Israel continues to receive the backing of the U.S. and much of the West.

On just one day this week: Israel killed at least three children, including little Siwar, who was reportedly just days away from celebrating her first birthday, as well as a footballer in Gaza. Another child was killed while collecting water on Friday. Here’s more on those stories and others from another troubling week in Palestine: