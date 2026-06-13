Fahd Abu Haikal carries the body of his 7-month-old son, Sam, during his funeral in Hebron, in the occupied West Bank, on June 6, 2026. Photo by Mosab Shawer/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Not long after we wrapped up last week’s edition of ‘This Week in Palestine,’ we started to hear reports that Israeli forces had killed a 7-month-old boy the previous Friday in the occupied West Bank. His name was Sam Fahd Abu Haikal, a baby, shot in the face.

Sam’s killing was barely a blimp in the Western media news cycle when it happened. There was no worldwide outrage. Perhaps that’s because Western media, governments, and politicians like to take Israel at its word: the Israeli military, after all, claimed its soldiers “perceived” the vehicle Sam and his family were traveling in “accelerating toward them.”

What then, when video was later released showing the exact opposite? Shouldn’t there have been worldwide outrage then? As we know all too well, Israel kills children with impunity. Even when there are witnesses, and video, and photos, even when Israel is caught in yet another lie, even when those killed are babies, the world barely bats an eye.

Sam wasn’t the only child killed by Israel over the last week or so. At least three others were killed in Gaza. At the same time, settler violence in the occupied West Bank continued to escalate, and a well-known Gaza doctor held by Israeli without charge for nearly two years appeared via videolink for the first time in over a year.

Needless to say, it was another troubling week in Palestine:

Saturday, June 6 – Israeli Settlers Injure 9 in West Bank Rampage