‘We Are The Majority’: Watch Mehdi’s Rousing Speech at the No Kings Protest in DC

Millions of people all across the US are taking to the streets today to reject President Donald Trump’s authoritarian agenda and join in on the second-round of the ‘No Kings’ protests. There are currently over 2,500 demonstrations across all 50 states and major US cities, including the nation’s capital: Washington, DC.

In DC, a massive crowd of tens of thousands is attending speeches from Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, the “Science Guy” Bill Nye, and Zeteo’s very own editor-in-chief, Mehdi Hasan.

Mehdi used his speech to confront the Republicans who have labeled the ‘No Kings’ rallies as “hate America” rallies.

“I’m not here out of hate. I’m here out of love. I’m here because I love this country,” Mehdi told the massive crowd.

Mehdi also joked about how he is “everything Donald Trump loves” – a journalist, an immigrant, and a Muslim. “The Trump trifecta!” He then went on to take his own digs at the “the whiny authoritarian man-child currently sending troops to as many blue cities as he can.

Mehdi also slammed Trump’s so-called ‘peace plan’ for Gaza, telling the crowd that the US president has, “no plan for Palestinian freedom, no plan for Palestinian statehood, no plan for justice for the Palestinians of Gaza.”

Yet, in spite of the grim state of the world, Zeteo’s founder and editor-in-chief reminded the crowd that there is power in numbers. In a powerful moment, he asked the crowd, “Are you willing to sit back and let Trump shred our freedoms?” – to which thousands responded, in unison, with a loud and resounding “NO!”

Watch Mehdi's full speech from the rally above

