Donald Trump after departing Air Force One on April 16, 2026 in Las Vegas. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images.

It’s no secret that large-ego Donald Trump loves those who love him. “When somebody’s nice to me, I love that person,” he said earlier this month. “Even if they’re bad people.”

Over the years, he has made that abundantly clear with his unwavering support of people who praise and applaud him… until they do otherwise, of course.

So, we compiled a list of 9 people Trump has previously praised for whom he has since revoked support.

1. Jeffrey Epstein No Longer ‘Terrific’

Trump did not used to hide the fact that he and Jeffrey Epstein were the best of buddies. In 2002, when a New York magazine reporter asked Trump about Epstein, he responded: “I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with.”



The president went on to boast about their active social lives and acknowledged Epstein’s taste for young women.

But, when asked about the disgraced sex offender last November, Trump had a very different response. “I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein,” he said. “I threw him out of my club many years ago because I thought he was a sick pervert – and I guess I turned out to be right.” Ironic that the change of attitude came a day before Congress approved the release of the Epstein files.

2. ‘Low IQ’ Tucker Carlson