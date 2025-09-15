Mehdi’s Challenge to Conservatives on Charlie Kirk and Political Violence

‘Ask the Editor,’ hosted and moderated by Zeteo’s very own Prem Thakker, is back for its second week with Zeteo’s Editor-in-Chief, Mehdi, in the hot seat taking your questions on the story still reverberating in national and international news: the assassination of right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk.

“No one wants to see that kind of violence in America, unfortunately, becoming far too normal,” says Mehdi, “but the fallout a week later, wow, we are in a very dark place.”

Mehdi answers multiple questions from Prem and live audience members watching on Subtack and YouTube about the political fallout from Charlie Kirk’s murder, the right’s cynical exploitation of it, and the attacks on people simply for quoting Kirk’s own words on social media. “The hypocrisy is astonishing,” Mehdi says.

The pair also discusses how the left has reacted to Kirk’s murder, how Democratic Party leaders are failing to point out the double standards so clearly at play here, and the bizarre way in which MAGA is trying to paint Kirk, who was horrifically murdered in Utah last week, as a fallen saint. “The very fact that you're a victim of violence does not make you automatically a good person,” Mehdi notes.

In fact, in 2022, as Mehdi reminds viewers, Kirk called for the release of David De Pape, the man who broke into the home of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and attacked her husband with a hammer, saying, “If some amazing patriot out there in San Francisco or the Bay Area wants to be a midterm hero, someone should go and bail this guy out.”

With that in mind, Mehdi offers his audience the following challenge: “To anyone watching this on YouTube, on Substack, wherever you're watching this on social media, can anyone on the right show me a single person on the mainstream left… who has said Tyler Robinson [Kirk’s suspected killer] should be bailed out by a left-wing hero. Has anyone said that?”

Think you can be the one to find the smoking gun? Let us know if you do in the comments!

