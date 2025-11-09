Most state attorneys general don’t tend to make it into the headlines as much as New York Attorney General Letitita James has over the past two years, between her successfully prosecuting President Donald Trump in a 2024 civil fraud case to now becoming the latest target in Trump’s DOJ revenge tour.

One of the iconic symbols of New York’s war with its former resident-turned-president, Donald J. Trump, Mehdi and Prem interviewed James on election night in Brooklyn, just moments after NYC mayoral candidate and Trump critic Zohran Mamdani emerged victorious.

“He [Trump] is weaponizing the DOJ in a baseless case against me. And at the end of the day, the case is all about one thing, and that is loving my family,” James tells Mehdi and Prem.

Mehdi presses James on the civil fraud case she brought and won against Trump last year, asking her, “You were the person who brought him [Trump] to court and won in court… Why didn’t the rest of the Democrats do that?... Why did you and Alvin Bragg do what Merrick Garland couldn’t do?”

Watch the full video to hear James’ response, as well as why she decided to endorse Mamdani in the NYC mayoral election.

This interview was a part of Zeteo’s livestream of the NYC mayoral election on Tuesday, at the Brooklyn Paramount, which included interviews with streamer Hasan Piker, former Dem congressman Jamaal Bowman, actress and activist Cynthia Nixon, author and journalist Naomi Klein, and many more:

