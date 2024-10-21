ICYMI: John Legend Says Hollywood 'Afraid' of Speaking Out on Gaza

“I don't think we should be writing blank checks to any country that we're allied with. I think that's a very sensible way to conduct foreign policy.”

- John Legend on conditioning aid to Israel

Last week, we shared a wide-ranging exclusive interview with John Legend that covered a lot of ground: from homelessness and criminal justice, including current propositions on the ballot in California, to the 2024 presidential election and the war in Gaza.

We thought it’s worth re-sharing the section on Gaza, Israel, and Kamala Harris in particular. That’s the part you can watch above, now available, free, to all of our subscribers. (Paid subscribers to Zeteo can still also watch the full discussion here.)

Legend answers Mehdi’s questions, from what Harris needs to do to win votes in swing states like Michigan, to the dehumanization of Palestinian children, to why more people in Hollywood aren’t speaking out the way he is now.

“They've seen people lose their agent or lose jobs from it,” Legend tells Mehdi, in a rather blunt exchange. “They're afraid they'll suffer professional consequences.” He also shares why he’s choosing to be vocal and isn’t scared of being “punished”.

It’s a great discussion, and the first time the award-winning artist has opened up in this way on Israel and Gaza. Give it a watch and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

