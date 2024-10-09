John Legend Talks to Mehdi about Gaza, Trump, and Criminal Justice Reform

When most people think of John Legend, they think of his hit songs and albums, his ‘EGOT’ status, and even his role on ‘The Voice.’ But Legend also happens to be an A-list celebrity who isn’t afraid to speak out on political issues, even when it comes to more contentious causes.

Not only is Legend a longtime advocate for criminal justice reform, but he also has a long history supporting the Democratic Party, endorsing Hillary Clinton in 2016, Joe Biden in 2020, and now, Kamala Harris.

“No matter what political disagreements and political animus and anger we have at Hamas and the leadership in Gaza, those kids are innocent.”

- John Legend on the dehumanization of Palestinian children

But Legend, in this exclusive and wide-ranging conversation with Mehdi, isn’t afraid to criticize Harris and the Democrats’ unconditional support for Israel’s assault on Gaza, nor does he hold back from denouncing the dehumanization of Palestinians and the ongoing killing of Palestinian kids.

The two also discuss Legend’s latest initiatives on prison reform from his nonprofit freeamerica., as well as the award-winning musician’s views on the DNC and Kamala Harris, Donald Trump and J.D. Vance, and of course, Israel, Gaza, and U.S. arms sales.

“Trump is using people’s fear as a weapon to aid his campaign.”

- John Legend on the 2024 presidential race

Watch the 45-minute interview above.