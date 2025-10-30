Zeteo

Is Zionism Collapsing? Israeli Historian Ilan Pappé on the Potential End of an Ideology

Academic and author Ilan Pappé joins Mehdi to discuss the provocative anti-Zionist thesis of his new book ‘Israel on the Brink’, the recent ceasefire agreement, and freeing Marwan Barghouti.
Mehdi Hasan
and
Team Zeteo
Oct 30, 2025
Zionism, Ilan Pappé argues, isn’t evolving; it’s collapsing.

In conversation with Mehdi and an audience of paid Zeteo subscribers on Zoom, acclaimed Israeli-British historian Ilan Pappé explains why Israel’s slide into messianic nationalism marks the final stages of a 100-year-old ideology and political project. “Israel is disintegrating from within,” Pappé says.

In his new book, Israel on the Brink: Eight Revolutions That Could Lead to Decolonization and Coexistence, Pappé argues that the state of Israel is fracturing and outlines the next steps for a more just, democratic, and decolonized state for Palestinians and Israelis.

The two touched on a wide range of topics, including:

  • Diet Zionism (“You cannot be a progressive colonizer, and you cannot be a socialist genocider.”)

  • On whether he believes popular Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti will be released from Israeli prison (“My worries are the rumours.”)

  • Israel as a settler-colonial project (“If the Jews are indigenous to Palestine, then so are all the Christians and the Muslims in the world.”)

  • Plus, models for non-violent decolonization, the fallout from alpha-male politics, fighting Nakba denial, and more.

Paid subscribers can watch the full conversation above. Free subscribers can watch a 4-minute preview. Consider becoming a paid subscriber today to skip the paywall every time and never miss our exclusive Town Hall Q&As with some of the most prominent politicians, thinkers, and writers of our time.

