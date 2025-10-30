Is Zionism Collapsing? Israeli Historian Ilan Pappé on the Potential End of an Ideology

Zionism, Ilan Pappé argues, isn’t evolving; it’s collapsing.

In conversation with Mehdi and an audience of paid Zeteo subscribers on Zoom, acclaimed Israeli-British historian Ilan Pappé explains why Israel’s slide into messianic nationalism marks the final stages of a 100-year-old ideology and political project. “Israel is disintegrating from within,” Pappé says.

In his new book, Israel on the Brink: Eight Revolutions That Could Lead to Decolonization and Coexistence, Pappé argues that the state of Israel is fracturing and outlines the next steps for a more just, democratic, and decolonized state for Palestinians and Israelis.

The two touched on a wide range of topics, including:

Diet Zionism (“You cannot be a progressive colonizer, and you cannot be a socialist genocider.”)

On whether he believes popular Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti will be released from Israeli prison (“My worries are the rumours.”)

Israel as a settler-colonial project (“If the Jews are indigenous to Palestine, then so are all the Christians and the Muslims in the world.”)

Plus, models for non-violent decolonization, the fallout from alpha-male politics, fighting Nakba denial, and more.

