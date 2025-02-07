Is Trump 'Daddy'?, with Bassem Youssef

Mehdi is once again joined by ‘We’re Not Kidding’ powerhouse Bassem Youssef for a raw, honest, and hilarious conversation about the state of the world. To steal a phrase from MAGA Republicans speaking about Donald Trump — “Daddy is home.” Mehdi and Bassem unpack the first few weeks of Trump’s second term, including the escalating violence in the West Bank occurring during the “fake” Gaza ceasefire.

“Hamas does not control the West Bank. October 7th did not come out of the West Bank,” Mehdi says. “Yet they are killing dozens of people in Jenin in recent weeks, over 100 children since October the 7th — the West Bank is on fire.”

“I told Piers [Morgan], ‘They're going to do the same in the West Bank,’” Bassem says. “He said, “No, it’s not going to happen.’ But the thing about all of those people is they just buy time.”

The two also debate whether the US empire is beginning to collapse, if organized resistance movements are at all effective, and if Trump and the Republicans are more honest than Joe Biden and the Democrats. “You prefer to deal with the wolf rather than the wolf in sheep's clothing,” Mehdi asks Bassem, who also shares his opinion on Elon Musk’s controversial hand gesture and his uniquely noxious flavor of South African racism.

