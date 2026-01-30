On this day in 1941, so-called “Darth Vader” himself, former Vice President Dick Cheney, was born. On the one hand, the man endorsed Kamala Harris over Donald Trump. On the other, he spearheaded a multi-pronged war that cost the lives of hundreds of thousands of Iraqis and destabilized the Middle East for likely decades to come. And then there was that whole shooting-a-man-on-a-quail-hunt business…

Trump Pretends To Deescalate, Hopes Dems Fall For It

Chuck Schumer and Senate Democratic leaders at the US Capitol on Jan. 28, 2026. Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

This week, ‘First Draft’ has provided dogged coverage of the out-and-out execution of Alex Pretti, the resulting nationwide outcry, and the inevitable White House knife fighting that followed.

What’s the latest? You may recall Human Thumb Tom Homan landed in Minnesota on Monday after Trump pushed jackbooted bootlicker Greg Bovino back to California.

Yesterday, Homan said Trump and his officials “have recognized that certain improvements could and should be made. That’s exactly what I’m doing here.”

Homan went further, claiming that Border Patrol and ICE are working on a “draw down plan” for Minnesota – a VERY SPECIFIC PHRASE he said 11 more times in the roughly 35-minute presser he held yesterday morning.

I’ve done my best to analyze this whole situation, but I’m writing from 10,000 feet. Zeteo readers deserve the very best and nothing less, so today I’m bringing you brand new reporting from my colleagues who have the phone numbers of nearly everyone in Washington and who have literally been on the ground in Minneapolis – interviewing folks at Renee Good’s memorial, no less.

My colleague Swin has the latest from inside the Trump White House: