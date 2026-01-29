Your Zeteo subscription just got a lot more valuable, and our latest contributors are the reason why.

Media reporter Justin Baragona is back! The prolific scoop-getter is returning to Zeteo and is bringing back his newsletter, ‘Ragebait,’ which will include his take on the right-wing media’s latest manufactured outrage, what mainstream media is ignoring or getting wrong, original reporting, and much more. Baragona, who has probably broken more Bari Weiss-related scandals than any other media reporter in the US, previously wrote a newsletter for Zeteo back in 2024, before leaving to become a reporter for The Independent.

He’s back with us now!

In addition to Baragona’s long-awaited return to Zeteo, we are beyond excited to announce the arrival of a trauma surgeon who not only saved the lives of countless people in Gaza, but is also the central character of a documentary screening at the Sundance Film Festival as you read this email!

Dr. Feroze Sidhwa is one of the key figures in the film ‘American Doctor,’ a film that Zeteo executive produced, which follows the efforts of US doctors trying to save Palestinian lives in Gaza. He is also the author of the viral New York Times guest essay that uncovered Israel’s targeting of children in the occupied strip. Zeteo spoke to Dr. Sidhwa while he was in Gaza, hosted a panel with him after the screening of our documentary, ‘Gaza: Doctors Under Attack,’ and so we could not miss out on the chance of having him become part of the Zeteo team of contributors.

Between Baragona’s scoops from inside corporate media and Dr. Sidhwa’s experience documenting a genocide in real-time, Zeteo and independent media just became two crucial voices louder.

As we near our two-year anniversary in 2026, we remain as independent as we were on day one

So, look, there are plenty of ways for you to support us, our contributors, and our work.