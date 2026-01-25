ICYMI: Imran Khan’s Sisters Stage Sit-in Outside Adiala Jail, Will His Sons Join Soon?

After former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan marked another new year in Adiala jail, his sisters and party members staged a sit-in on Jan. 11 close to where he is being held. Missing from the crowd were Imran’s two sons, Sulaiman and Kasim Khan, but that might change this year.

In December, Mehdi was in London to sit down with Sulaiman and Kasim for the first time since their father’s detention in 2023. He spoke to them about what they know of their father’s situation, what their plans are to help him, and how they are coping.

“They’re not even allowing guards to speak to him because they want total isolation from any other person just to try and break him,” Kasim told Mehdi, adding that the last time he talked to his father was during a six-minute call from prison last September, and the last time either of them has seen him in person was three years ago. “It’s very hard to just carry on with your normal life,” he adds, saying his father is being subjected to torture in “a 6’8” cell, so barely enough to kind of stand.”

If you haven’t watched this important conversation yet, here’s a summary of what the two brothers discuss with Mehdi:

The role they hoped Donald Trump would play but didn’t, and Trump’s budding relationship with Pakistani military chief Asim Munir.

How the Pakistani government ended their court-mandated calls with their imprisoned father.

The UK government telling them they “won’t have any kind of protection” if they go to Pakistan.

Criticisms from Pakistani journalists, as well as Khan’s second wife, that he has a “God complex.”

The controversial role and influence of Khan’s current wife, Bushra Bibi .

The threat of execution of their father, childhood memories, and much more. Share

The Pakistani prime minister’s spokesman, Mosharraf Zaidi, issued a statement to Zeteo in response to the interview above. You can read that statement here.

