How Mehdi and Bassem Cope with What’s Happening in Gaza

In the very first episode of the new Zeteo podcast, 'We're Not Kidding,' Mehdi and guest co-host Bassem Youssef sit down and talk about what their brown parents make of their career choices, becoming famous for the right reasons, pushing back against the media’s coverage of Gaza, and Mehdi’s new hoodie.

'We're Not Kidding' will air twice a month, with Mehdi, Bassem, and a cast of rotating guest co-hosts from the worlds of comedy, entertainment, and the media. Funny people taking on serious topics.

Watch the first episode above! (And for paid subscribers, let us know what you think in the comments – and who we should try to bring on next.)

You can also subscribe and listen to ‘We’re Not Kidding’ wherever you listen to your podcasts:

