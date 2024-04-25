Playback speed
How Mehdi and Bassem Cope with What’s Happening in Gaza

Apr 25, 2024
Transcript

In the very first episode of the new Zeteo podcast, 'We're Not Kidding,' Mehdi and guest co-host Bassem Youssef sit down and talk about what their brown parents make of their career choices, becoming famous for the right reasons, pushing back against the media’s coverage of Gaza, and Mehdi’s new hoodie. 

'We're Not Kidding' will air twice a month, with Mehdi, Bassem, and a cast of rotating guest co-hosts from the worlds of comedy, entertainment, and the media. Funny people taking on serious topics.

Watch the first episode above! (And for paid subscribers, let us know what you think in the comments – and who we should try to bring on next.)

We’re Not Kidding is a show where funny people talk about serious things, hosted by Zeteo founder and CEO Mehdi Hasan and regularly featuring internationally acclaimed comedian Bassem Youssef. Each episode, Mehdi is joined by a renowned guest host for a sometimes lighthearted, sometimes vulnerable conversation about topics they can't discuss anywhere else.
