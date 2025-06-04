With Speaker of the House Mike Johnson by his side, President Donald Trump speaks to the press following a House Republican meeting at the US Capitol on May 20, 2025. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s “big beautiful bill” – passed by House Republicans last month – has been marketed as a ‘tax cut for the middle class.’ In fact, it represents another round of handouts for the wealthy.

As the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP) has laid out in their recent analysis, this legislation is a brazen giveaway to the ultra-rich and multinational corporations, paid for by working people.

Far from delivering relief to struggling households, the bill would widen the already obscene disparities in wealth and income in the US. In 2026, the top 1% of earners will receive $124 billion in tax cuts; more than the combined total going to the bottom 60% of taxpayers. On average, that’s a $70,000 windfall per millionaire. While working-class families struggle to pay rent, billionaires will now be able to pass on up to $30 million to their heirs tax-free, thanks to changes in the estate tax.

And it gets worse. Once you factor in tariffs, which disproportionately hit working-class households by raising prices on everyday goods, the modest tax cuts for the bottom 80% evaporate. For the poorest 40%, Trumpism will effectively result in a net tax increase. In states with less progressive tax systems, the benefits are even more egregious. In 23 states, the richest 1% will receive average tax cuts exceeding $75,000. That’s not just regressive – it's outright class warfare. (And I haven’t even touched on the suffering low-income Americans would experience to help pay for the bill, including millions losing their health insurance.)

But the logic of the bill makes sense when you stop thinking of it as rational economic policy and start seeing it for what it really is: a consolidation of class power. At its core, this legislation is about transferring wealth from labor to capital, from the public sector to private vested interests, from the many to the few.

A Blueprint for Deepening Inequality