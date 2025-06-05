Trump speaks to Musk before departing the White House on his way to his South Florida home in Mar-a-Lago on March 14, 2025. Photo by Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

A divorce is often a painful, traumatic event that leaves emotional scars and takes years to heal. While witnessing the aftermath of a breakup, it’s considered appropriate decorum to offer a trite saying, such as, “Well, this was probably for the best, and we hope both end up doing better.”

However, when it comes to the sudden, ugly breakup of Elon Musk and Donald Trump, I would like to invoke the now-famous quote of Ken Watanabe’s character from Godzilla: “Let them fight.”

Eid came early for all of us who were anticipating and predicting the inevitable splintering of this relationship between two petty, insecure, egomaniacal bitches who are now fighting like catty divas in public.

The world is currently witnessing an ongoing feud with live diss tracks being dropped every 10 minutes on social media. As Trump was in the Oval Office talking to reporters, Musk was taking to social media, eviscerating his former friend, who betrayed him by cutting the electric vehicle tax credit, among other grievances. The honeymoon for the former white supremacist darlings fractured last Friday as Musk officially left the White House with a black eye after spending over four months abusing his role at DOGE to cut regulations and dismantle government agencies. According to Axios, Musk was also disgruntled that he wasn’t allowed to stay in his role and that Trump rejected his ally and pick for NASA administrator.

After all, Musk expected more for his nearly $300 million donation to Trump, which Steve Bannon credited for helping the convicted criminal return to the Oval Office. On Thursday, Musk reminded Trump of his contributions by tweeting, “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House, the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate.” He added, “such ingratitude” as he continued his blitzkrieg of tweets against his former friend and Republicans.

Hell hath no fury like a South African ketamine-addicted racist scorned.

The “white genocide” enthusiast has spent the past weekend bashing Trump’s “big beautiful bill” as a “disgusting abomination” that will explode the deficit. He’s even taken to using Tarantino’s “Kill Bill” poster to urge Republicans in the Senate to tank Trump’s signature legislation that will give tax cuts to the rich at the expense of Medicaid and SNAP that millions of low-income Americans rely on.

Because Trump is as fragile as a porcelain teacup, it was only a matter of time before he responded.

On Thursday, Trump said, “I’m very disappointed in Elon. I’ve helped Elon a lot,” while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office.

However, the unfiltered and unhinged ego of Trump was fully unleashed on Truth Social a few hours later when he posted, “Elon was 'wearing thin,' I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!" He later publicly threatened Musk to bully him into servitude and compliance, which generally works with corporate law firms, Republican Reeks, and mainstream media. “The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!”

However, Musk is an equally petulant, vindictive, and petty bitch.