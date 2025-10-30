Zeteo

Historian Heather Cox Richardson on MAGA's Replay of the 1920s

Familiar and reactionary themes of the American story - on race, immigration, economics and foreign policy - are driving Donald Trump’s chaotic 21st century reign.
John Harwood's avatar
Heather Cox Richardson's avatar
John Harwood
and
Heather Cox Richardson
Oct 30, 2025
∙ Paid
1
3
Some analysts call Donald Trump’s depradations so enormous that they can only be compared with ancient tyrants and dictators in other countries.

But the eminent historian Heather Cox Richardson of Boston College sees parallels between this MAGA moment and the American tumult of a century ago: the urgent desire to preserve white power against immigrants and racial minorities, the attempt to shield economic elites, the appeal of demagogues, the drive to dominate Latin American neighbors.

Richardson answered my and viewer questions live. Please share your thoughts on the discussion in the comments below, and be sure to keep an eye out for my next Substack Live.

Paid subscribers can watch the full video above. Free subscribers can watch a 5-minute preview; consider upgrading to a paid subscription to support the work Zeteo does.

And catch up on John Harwood’s latest columns below:

The Republican Debate I Moderated Previewed the Trump Shitshow Today

The Republican Debate I Moderated Previewed the Trump Shitshow Today

John Harwood
·
3:12 PM
Read full story
Trump, Vance, and Hegseth Are Childish Bullies

Trump, Vance, and Hegseth Are Childish Bullies

John Harwood
·
Oct 24
Read full story
Do Democrats Need to Break the Mold?

Do Democrats Need to Break the Mold?

John Harwood
·
Oct 18
Read full story

