A Kamala Harris 2024 bus is parked near an empty field after the election night watch party on Nov. 5, 2024. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

When a political party loses a close election, like Democrats in 2024, comeback prescriptions can point in multiple directions. And they have.

Moderates want the party to move toward the ideological center, especially on cultural issues; progressives want it to move left, especially on economics. Some demand feistier leaders, or younger ones, or more hopeful ones with plans for American “abundance.”