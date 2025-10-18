Do Democrats Need More Unorthodox and Unpredictable Candidates to Win in 2026 and 2028?
A new think tank makes the case for a more pragmatic left at a time in American politics when the stakes could not be higher.
When a political party loses a close election, like Democrats in 2024, comeback prescriptions can point in multiple directions. And they have.
Moderates want the party to move toward the ideological center, especially on cultural issues; progressives want it to move left, especially on economics. Some demand feistier leaders, or younger ones, or more hopeful ones with plans for American “abundance.”