Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance, and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller arrive at Union Station on Aug. 20, 2025. Photo by Al Drago-Pool/Getty Images

When Politico disclosed the repulsive texts of Young Republican leaders last week, Vice President JD Vance had a chance to stand for decency. He declined. Instead of repudiating their baldly racist, antisemitic, violent language, Vance defended it, explaining that “young boys” tell “edgy, offensive jokes.”

Though shocking at first blush, the vice president’s refusal “to join the pearl clutching” ran true to form. The Young Republicans organization includes men as old as 40, some serving in elected office and the Trump administration. And Vance, at 41, behaves like a child himself.

In that way, he helps set the tone and tenor across Trump 2.0, from the White House to Pete Hegseth’s disordered Department of Defense to Elon Musk’s shambolic so-called Department of Government Efficiency. It’s largely an administration of boys who’ve never matured, acting out to make each other laugh, hurt those they disdain, and impress their boss, rather than governing America like grown-ups with admirable values.

We all remember the type from grade school. They’re the ballfield bullies who pick on smaller kids, cheat at games they can’t win, talk dirty to get girls’ attention, taunt anyone who’s different, lie to cover up misbehavior.

Most mature as they grow into adulthood. Trump has populated his administration with those who didn’t. And that has produced an executive branch that lacks the self-control, wisdom, empathy, and moral judgment that governs the behavior of well-adjusted adults in or out of public service.