A view of the destruction at Nasser Hospital following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 12, 2026. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images

On Thursday, a baby died from hypothermia in Gaza. He was 9 months old. His name was Kinan Ahmed Raqiq.

Just four days earlier, at least three children were killed when a sand dune collapsed on their tent amid heavy rain, strong winds, and severe flooding.

Make no mistake: These children are dead because of Israel’s genocidal actions. Its continued bombing has repeatedly displaced Palestinians, forcing them to move to cramped, unsafe areas. Israel continues to heavily restrict what aid and supplies enter Gaza, forcing Palestinians to contend with inadequate shelters – shelters that flood, let in cold air, and collapse.

These children will sadly not be the last to die due to Israel’s genocide of Gaza. And they aren’t the only children Israel killed this week.

At the same time, Israeli settler violence continued in the occupied West Bank, and the WHO issued another dire warning for Gaza. Here’s more from another troubling week in Palestine: