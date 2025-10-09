‘F*ck ICE and Free Palestine’ - Hollywood Star Hannah Einbinder Talks Zionism, Jewish Identity, and Palestinian Liberation

In a fiery acceptance speech after winning an Emmy for her role on HBO’s hit show Hacks, actress and comedian Hannah Einbinder ended with a statement that has since gone viral on social media…and t-shirts: “Go Birds, F*ck ICE, and Free Palestine.” In her first major interview since that moment, Hannah joins Simone as the first guest of Zeteo’s exclusive new show.

Hannah Einbeinder has become one of the most visible, outspoken anti-Zionist Jews in Hollywood over the last year. In this episode, she opens up about how she decided to become more outspoken — about how October 7 prompted a journey of reckoning with her Zionism, how friends supported her on that journey, how she has decided to use the responsibility of her visibility as the genocide in Gaza has worsened. “My Zionism was connected to a sense of denial, but it also…demanded that I keep a distance between myself and the very tangible, real world pain of Palestinians,” says Hannah.

Beyond Israelism with Simone Zimmerman is a provocative new video podcast series from Tikkun Olam Productions, the team behind the viral and award-winning 2023 film Israelism. In this series, Simone will host bold and inspiring conversations that face, head on, the growing global reckoning with Zionism, the debates over Jewish identity, and the urgent struggle for Palestinian freedom. The episodes will unpack the myths of Zionism; dive deep into the meaning of Palestinian liberation, and through raw and fearless discussions examine the Jewish relationship with Israel.

Hannah and Simone discuss the pain of letting go of old stories and myths, unpack how to navigate disagreement and even rupture with loved ones, and their shared visions for a different kind of Jewish life. Don’t miss Hannah’s reading list for unlearning Zionism as well as films she recommends!

“There was a time where I would have heard the words that I said that night and been like, who is this? You know, I would have been so upset with my current self,” Hannah tells Simone. Check out the full episode for an empowering, emotional, and much-needed conversation.

If you enjoyed this conversation, here are some additional resources:

Donate to Pal Humanity — a cause close to Hannah’s heart.

Arielle Angel’s article ‘We Need New Jewish Institutions’ mentioned in the episode.

Simone Zimmerman’s piece on ‘Rhetoric Without Reckoning’

Support Jews for Food Aid for People in Gaza.

Donate to the Gaza soup kitchen.

