NEWS! We're Launching a New Series on Zionism, Jewish Identity, and Palestinian Freedom

We’ve got exciting news.

Zeteo is proud to announce the launch of a new and provocative video podcast series from the team behind the viral and award-winning 2023 film Israelism. Hosted by Jewish-American activist Simone Zimmerman, whose personal story is chronicled in that film, ‘Beyond Israelism’ is a show you won’t want to miss.

Simone will host bold and inspiring conversations that face, head on, the growing global reckoning with Zionism, the debates over Jewish identity, and the urgent struggle for Palestinian freedom. The episodes will unpack the myths of Zionism; dive deep into the meaning of Palestinian liberation, and through raw and fearless discussions examine the Jewish relationship with Israel.

Where else in our media can you find something like this?

Watch the trailer above for a sneak peak into just two of the many guests we’ve got lined up for you.

‘Beyond Israelism’ will be releasing on Thursday October 9 – so stay tuned!

To our paid subscribers, thank you so much for supporting us. Because of you, we’re able to take on new, exciting, and important projects like this that expand critical conversations beyond what you see in mainstream media. This would not be possible without your financial support.

To our free subscribers, thank you for being a part of Zeteo. If you’re able, consider becoming a paid subscriber today if you believe in the work we’re doing and would like to see more of it. Your contribution, small or large, goes a long way!

You can also always donate here to support our work.