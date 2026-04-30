Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Chat
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jan's avatar
Jan
1m

Democratic leadership of Schumer is especially harmful.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zeteo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture