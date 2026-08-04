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Protect the Vote's avatar
Protect the Vote
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"Have You No Decency Sir?"

Words uttered to Joe McCarthy during his Commie investigations in the 1950's but nowadays one could ask the same of the entire fascist Republican organization. They have consistently turned askance when it comes to their felon Der Fuhrer with all his sexcapades with his BFF Epstein, let alone the other Congressional scandals. But it's the blatant hypocrisy. victimhood, and "it's only an allegation" that gets them the trophy. They have created a well worn path to moral turpitude where there is no floor to immoral behavior if it gets them votes and power.

Now admittedly the Democrats have had some problems as well, most recently the unvetted Platner, but it seems like they have at least superficially been willing to correct course.

The point is that there seems to be a course shifting in the American electorate, a moral reckoning, where the leading topic like in Hungary, is an intolerance to brazen outright corruption. This moral awakening is unleashing an angry electorate demanding campaign finance reform and an insistence that it's not ok for business as ususal. The Democrats have failed to "read the room" and have been asleep at the wheel when it comes to this demand for morality and in so doing are complicit.

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