Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in September 2004. Photo by Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images

The Department of Justice’s latest release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein implicates many, many individuals – and also adds to the increasing pile of evidence suggesting ties between the infamous, well-connected pedophile and the Israeli government.

But much of the media has either remained silent on the connections, or has focused solely on other possible links. In the past week, there has been a glut of coverage suggesting Epstein may have been a Russian spy or asset. But over the course of months, barely any of the same outlets, particularly in the US, have covered Epstein’s eyebrow-raising links to Israel. Notice anything from a Google Search of “Epstein Mossad” from today?

Ehud Barak

The Epstein Files – which have still not been completely released – have countless indications of Epstein’s ties to Israel. Some of them, cheekier than others.

In a 2018 email, as Epstein sought to arrange a meeting between former Prime Minister Ehud Barak and former Qatari Prime Minister Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, he appeared to joke: “you should make clear that i dont work for mossad. :)”

The exchange is one of thousands of documents linking Epstein to Ehud Barak.