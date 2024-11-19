Playback speed
'Disabled People Should Just Die’: Trump’s Nephew Recounts Shocking Conversations with His Uncle

Fred Trump III shares with Mehdi his deep knowledge of the president-elect, including the possibility of four years of revenge.
Mehdi Hasan
and
Team Zeteo
Nov 19, 2024
22
26
We know a lot about Donald Trump, perhaps more than we’d ever like to know about someone known for being hateful and racist. Given how long he’s been famous for, you’d imagine we’d seen all the layers beneath his spray tan.

But we haven’t.  

“I know Donald. I've known him so well over the years, decades, during his formative years and business career and his political career,” says Donald Trump’s nephew Fred Trump III, who poured a lot of that history into the writing of his new book ‘All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way.’  

Fred’s interview with Mehdi this week gives Zeteo subscribers a behind-the-scenes look into the Trump family, with incredible anecdotes about his uncle and former president, Donald Trump. From uses of the N-word to an instance where he quotes his uncle in the Oval Office saying, “These people [the disabled], the cost, they should just die.” 

Trump’s rhetoric towards disabled people cuts deep for Fred, who has a disabled son of his own, and who Trump also apparently said 'should just die' in a separate conversation with Fred, three years after that first one.

Rather alarmingly, Fred also tells Mehdi that Trump’s “purpose right now” is “definitely” to get revenge on his enemies.

*Fred Trump III’s new book ‘All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way’ is published by Gallery Books. 

