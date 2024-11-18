Trump gestures at an event in Rome, Georgia, in March 2024. Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

Abraham Lincoln famously wanted a “team of rivals” around his Cabinet table. Donald Trump is going a step further: Come Jan. 20, 2025, he will have a team of people who used to (still?) hate his guts; who used to mock him publicly; who used to say he was unfit for office.

Today, they have rolled over for Trump; rolled over for power and access. Yet the internet never forgets. So you don’t need to listen to liberals or leftists about how bad or unqualified or extreme Trump is, and you don’t have to pretend that any and all criticism of the president-elect is the product of ‘TDS’ or ‘Trump derangement syndrome.’

Below, you can read what nine of his own top government picks have said about him, from Tulsi Gabbard to Elon Musk to Elise Stefanik and more. Their words, not mine.

1. JD Vance, Vice President

“I go back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical asshole like Nixon who wouldn’t be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he’s America’s Hitler,” wrote Vance in a text message to a former college roommate in February 2016. In a (now-deleted) tweet later that year, just a month before the 2016 election, Vance said: “Trump makes people I care about afraid. Immigrants, Muslims, etc. Because of this I find him reprehensible.”

2. Marco Rubio, Secretary of State

“He is a con artist,” Rubio declaimed at a rally in 2016. “He runs on this idea he is fighting for the little guy, but he has spent his entire career sticking it to the little guy – his entire career.” The Florida senator also questioned the size of Trump’s manhood.

3. Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence