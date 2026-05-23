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Donald Trump gestures as he walks to board a plane on May 22, 2026. Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images.

After news broke this week that Donald Trump’s administration had agreed to create a $1.776 billion slush fund for his allies, in order to settle the president’s completely bogus lawsuit, Trump got busy telling a blatant lie.

“I wasn’t involved in the settlement,” Trump told reporters on Wednesday. “I could have been involved, but I didn’t choose to be.”

Of course, just months ago, the president said on camera: “I have to work out some kind of a settlement. I’m supposed to work out a settlement with myself.” Further, three sources with knowledge of the matter tell Zeteo that Trump and his advisers signed off on the fund, received updates in recent months as so-called “negotiations” continued, and that the president could have stopped the deal at any time.

“He was very involved,” one of the sources tells Zeteo. “He was kept in the loop, White House officials were kept updated on progress. Donald Trump isn’t doing the busy work himself, but he was involved in it as much as Tim Cook is involved with Apple…or Elon [Musk] with SpaceX.”